Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

LexinFintech Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 392,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

