Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 3,639 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 1,470,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0617 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VIV. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

