Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 163.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.5 %

ACN traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,611. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.91. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

