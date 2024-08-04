Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $86,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

