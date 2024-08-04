Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 30,289,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,975,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

