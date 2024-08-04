Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.39. 1,063,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,792. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.