Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSM. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

