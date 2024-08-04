Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. 36,039,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,484,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,730 shares of company stock worth $22,485,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

