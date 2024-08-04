Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:BDEC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

