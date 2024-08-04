JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

