Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.690 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

