JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.72

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.72 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 132.60 ($1.71). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 132.45 ($1.70), with a volume of 8,078,051 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.21) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 546.75 ($7.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.84. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,093.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($57,113.46). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

