Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VYM traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $120.61. 1,166,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,542. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

