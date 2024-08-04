Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.4 %

NXPI stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

