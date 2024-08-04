Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $167.52. 1,076,019 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

