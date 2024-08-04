iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,483 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

