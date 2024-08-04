International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 10,467 shares changing hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $564,920.00, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

