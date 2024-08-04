Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.