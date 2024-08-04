Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
