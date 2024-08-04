Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Sells $305,250.00 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

