Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Sells $28,505.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CFFI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.39.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

C&F Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

