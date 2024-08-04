Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Sells $28,505.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
C&F Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CFFI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.39.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C&F Financial
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.