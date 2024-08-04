Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) SVP Sells $133,915.38 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $163.23 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $219.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

