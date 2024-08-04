Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 1.0 %

PAUG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,644 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.