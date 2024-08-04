Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $18.08 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.08 or 0.00030882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $97.82 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,122,752 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

