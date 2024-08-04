Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HII traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

