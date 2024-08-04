HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $179,745.49 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,173.00 or 0.99889428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056490 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048552 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,831.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.