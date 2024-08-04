GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.94 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.