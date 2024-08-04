Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

