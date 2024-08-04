Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

GDYN stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 461.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,133,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,585,901 shares in the company, valued at $33,133,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $754,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

