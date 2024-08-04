Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $4.59

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00007865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $688.00 million and $345,109.73 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.48 or 1.00000064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.58931208 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $292,266.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.