G999 Trading Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $58.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

