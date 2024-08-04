FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,523. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

