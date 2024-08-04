Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35 to $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million to $385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.39 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.720 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Fox Factory Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.48. 1,501,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

