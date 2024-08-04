Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 1,501,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

