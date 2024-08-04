EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.