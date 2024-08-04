EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.69.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.