EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $16.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.51. The stock had a trading volume of 700,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

