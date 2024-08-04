EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,375.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

