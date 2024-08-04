EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,405. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.