EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VEU traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,405. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
