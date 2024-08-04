Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.
Ecovyst Trading Down 16.0 %
NYSE ECVT traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,792. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $782.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
