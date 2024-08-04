eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $73,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

