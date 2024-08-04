DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

