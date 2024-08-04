DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of DD stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
DD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.