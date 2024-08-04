dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $1,306.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00105173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,656,961 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99935184 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,852.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.