DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96 to $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion to $3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.020 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,748. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.