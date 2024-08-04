Defira Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.03 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Defira has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Defira has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $18.03 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Defira

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00168445 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.