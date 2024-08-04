Cullen Investment Group LTD. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 1,036,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,375.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

