CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CTS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CTS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CTS by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.