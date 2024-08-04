Crescent Energy (CRGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 9.4 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

