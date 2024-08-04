Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,521,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

