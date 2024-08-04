Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,926. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

