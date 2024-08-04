Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.657-1.659 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NET traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $79.46. 10,348,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

